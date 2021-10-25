Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.36

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00041948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00105908 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019176 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $290.31 or 0.00461081 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00033686 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00022818 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

