Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.12. 42,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,334,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRTX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

