Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Gap Down to $228.86

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $228.86, but opened at $216.00. Heska shares last traded at $210.39, with a volume of 2,787 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,090.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heska by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Heska in the third quarter worth about $698,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Heska in the third quarter worth about $362,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the third quarter worth about $3,634,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Heska by 13.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

