HGI Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

HGI Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Planet Fitness accounts for approximately 1.2% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Planet Fitness worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after purchasing an additional 290,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,294,000 after acquiring an additional 352,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,167,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,126,000 after acquiring an additional 88,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

PLNT stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average is $78.00. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.84, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

