HGI Capital Management LLC Purchases 972 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

HGI Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $161,644,000 after purchasing an additional 52,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $133,286,000 after acquiring an additional 628,881 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,294,371 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $71,786,000 after acquiring an additional 39,905 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 90,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 785,451 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 366,795 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

