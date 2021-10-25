HGI Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $69.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

