High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Given New C$1.80 Price Target at ATB Capital

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of High Arctic Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services stock opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of C$92.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.36. High Arctic Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.99.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$16.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other High Arctic Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire bought 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$25,116.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 251,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,601.10.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

