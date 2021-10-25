Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,171 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 277.9% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

