Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,517,000 after purchasing an additional 147,629 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,301,000 after acquiring an additional 527,746 shares during the period.

SCHP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.09. The company had a trading volume of 46,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,408. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $63.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58.

