Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.8% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 260,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $159.07. 83,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,969. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $105.95 and a 52-week high of $159.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.99 and a 200-day moving average of $151.29.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

