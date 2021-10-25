Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,255 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,733,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $965,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 93,068 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.