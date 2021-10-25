Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,972 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CFO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.30. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.85. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $75.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

