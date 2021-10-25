Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. Hostess Brands accounts for approximately 1.3% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

