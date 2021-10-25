Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Holdings Increased by AWH Capital L.P.

AWH Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hovnanian Enterprises makes up about 4.7% of AWH Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AWH Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.78% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 200.9% during the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 354,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,642,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 234.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after buying an additional 241,232 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 22.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.8% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 211,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

HOV stock opened at $89.12 on Monday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $146.34. The company has a market capitalization of $557.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

