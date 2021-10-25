HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

HOCPY stock opened at $153.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.59. HOYA has a 52 week low of $109.02 and a 52 week high of $179.94.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that HOYA will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

