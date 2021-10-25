HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.
HOCPY stock opened at $153.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.59. HOYA has a 52 week low of $109.02 and a 52 week high of $179.94.
About HOYA
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
