HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 414 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 475.36 ($6.21).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 434.80 ($5.68) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £88.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 394.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 416.22.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

