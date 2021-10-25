HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 440 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 475.36 ($6.21).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 439.55 ($5.74) on Monday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 394.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 416.22. The stock has a market cap of £89.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

