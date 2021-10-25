Humaniq (HMQ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $68,478.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $68,478.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00051204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00213239 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00105576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.