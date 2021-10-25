Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC cut its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for approximately 0.3% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $44.33 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

