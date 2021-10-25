Hydro Protocol Trading 22% Higher This Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 22% against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.82 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00051290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00213630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00102777 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

