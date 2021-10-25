Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Has $73.51 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,467 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for about 4.1% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $73,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 33.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 83,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $252.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.89.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.52.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

