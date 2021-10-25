I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Acquired by Perseverance Asset Management International

Perseverance Asset Management International grew its holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,867 shares during the quarter. I-Mab accounts for about 12.0% of Perseverance Asset Management International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Perseverance Asset Management International’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $37,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMAB. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in I-Mab by 72.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth $212,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.66.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,129. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53.

I-Mab Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

