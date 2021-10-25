IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Set at $3.25 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $3.25 price target on IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.53.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 98,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 343,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.