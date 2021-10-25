Ian Gandel Acquires 348,608 Shares of Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS) Stock

Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS) insider Ian Gandel bought 348,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$56,125.89 ($40,089.92).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.87.
Alliance Resources Company Profile
