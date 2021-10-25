Ian Gandel Acquires 348,608 Shares of Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS) Stock

Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS) insider Ian Gandel bought 348,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$56,125.89 ($40,089.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.87.

Get Alliance Resources alerts:

Alliance Resources Company Profile

Alliance Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Australia. The company explores for gold and base metals. Its flagship property includes the Wilcherry project comprising seven exploration licenses that covers an area of 1,501 square kilometers located within the southern part of the Gawler Craton in the northern Eyre Peninsula.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.