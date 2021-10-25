IDEX (IEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IEX opened at $221.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.63. IDEX has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.56.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

