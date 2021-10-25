IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.15 and last traded at $51.15. 3,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 162,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of -1.04.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16). Equities research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,728 shares of company stock worth $330,765. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

