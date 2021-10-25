IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Critical Comparison

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

This table compares IM Cannabis and Aurora Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99% Aurora Cannabis -285.74% -12.68% -9.85%

This table compares IM Cannabis and Aurora Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million 17.84 -$21.42 million ($0.55) -5.73 Aurora Cannabis $191.43 million 7.32 -$542.59 million ($1.85) -3.82

IM Cannabis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Cannabis. IM Cannabis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IM Cannabis and Aurora Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aurora Cannabis 6 6 0 0 1.50

IM Cannabis presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus target price of $6.71, suggesting a potential downside of 5.09%. Given IM Cannabis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Aurora Cannabis.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats Aurora Cannabis on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.