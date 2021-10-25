Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post $13.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.56 million. Immatics reported sales of $9.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $40.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.52 million to $49.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $41.93 million, with estimates ranging from $35.87 million to $46.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million.

Several research firms recently commented on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Immatics by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Immatics by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 124,847 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immatics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after buying an additional 102,857 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immatics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 94,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Immatics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 88,397 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMTX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. 50,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,213. The stock has a market cap of $817.19 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14. Immatics has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

