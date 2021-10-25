Independent Bank (IBCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.15 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IBCP opened at $22.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBCP shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Independent Bank worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

