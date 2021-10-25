Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group 2.57% -5.38% 11.73% CEVA -3.14% 0.24% 0.20%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infinite Group and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83

CEVA has a consensus price target of $59.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.96%. Given CEVA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Risk & Volatility

Infinite Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CEVA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infinite Group and CEVA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.69 $680,000.00 N/A N/A CEVA $100.33 million 9.89 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,325.00

Infinite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CEVA.

Summary

CEVA beats Infinite Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response. The company was founded on October 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

