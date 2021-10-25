ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Receives €12.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.88 ($15.16).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

