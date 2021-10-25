Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches Market Cap of $522.11 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.96 or 0.00018977 BTC on exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $522.11 million and approximately $34.34 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00050744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00209319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00102962 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

INJ is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

