Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 227,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $259.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.83. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $262.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

