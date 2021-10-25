Insider Buying: Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) insider Alex C. Levit bought 3,000 shares of Context Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.45. 9,405,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,322,185. Context Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

