Insider Buying: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Acquires $543,846.29 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $49.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth $15,419,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 62.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after purchasing an additional 320,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,056,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after purchasing an additional 224,203 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 30.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 142,234 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 16.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 853,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,956,000 after purchasing an additional 119,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.