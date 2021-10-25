Insider Buying: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Acquires $543,846.29 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $49.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
About Mueller Industries
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.
Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.