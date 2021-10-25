Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Acquires C$13,550.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,382,100.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

On Monday, October 18th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 25,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,700 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,219.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 11,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,510.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 3,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$27,126.00.

Shares of TSE:OSK opened at C$2.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.02. The stock has a market cap of C$904.82 million and a P/E ratio of -50.39. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.33 and a 12 month high of C$4.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

