Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $139.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 29.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

