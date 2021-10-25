Insider Selling: Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Sells C$30,225.00 in Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$30,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,017,900.

CWB opened at C$39.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.17. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$23.72 and a 12 month high of C$39.81.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$263.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$256.15 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWB shares. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.17.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

