Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells 1,042 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $21,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CRNX stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $21.70. 16,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,029. The stock has a market cap of $836.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.32. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.