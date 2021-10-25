Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells 1,042 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $21,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CRNX stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $21.70. 16,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,029. The stock has a market cap of $836.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.32. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
