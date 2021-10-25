Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Sells 11,217 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $849,575.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CYRX opened at $77.62 on Monday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 22.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

