Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells 1,050 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $23,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 884 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $19,978.40.

On Monday, August 23rd, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $23,457.00.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

