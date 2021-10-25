Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells 58,857 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $6.92 on Monday, hitting $51.14. 1,796,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,054,326. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PINS. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

