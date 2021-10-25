Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells 834 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $220,584.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total value of $1,294,753.95.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85.

On Monday, October 4th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42.

On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10.

SQ traded up $8.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.00. 5,659,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,105,487. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 547.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after acquiring an additional 772,446 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.75.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

