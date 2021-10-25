Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Sells 2,841 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $134,294.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SMP opened at $46.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

SMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

