Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $366,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Thursday, September 30th, Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $128,595.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,085. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.49. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRUP. Bank of America began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth about $3,535,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,259,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 456,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,524,000 after purchasing an additional 74,940 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.