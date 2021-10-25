Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 512,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.20 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth $3,535,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Trupanion by 1.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 22.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,259,000 after acquiring an additional 132,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Trupanion by 19.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 456,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after acquiring an additional 74,940 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

