Insperity (NSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Insperity to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $122.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Insperity has a 12 month low of $74.39 and a 12 month high of $123.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 12,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $1,431,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,224 shares of company stock worth $10,585,437 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.