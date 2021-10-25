Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.71. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $70.55. The company had a trading volume of 211,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,442. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,342 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,593 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,366 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 112.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 249.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,024 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 61,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

