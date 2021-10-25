Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $44.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $51.00.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Intel stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

