International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $10.65 Per Share

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $10.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS.

IBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

IBM opened at $127.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average of $141.58. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

